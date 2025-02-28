DOGE cuts may lead to smaller U.S. presence in Antarctica
Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is taking aim at wide swaths of the federal government, which could mean cuts to research and U.S. expeditions in Antarctica.
With programs' funding continually being slashed, scientists worry this could lead to a geopolitical struggle at the South Pole — and bring vital Antarctic research to a halt, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Most notable are cuts to the National Science Foundation (NSF), which coordinates the majority of American scientific research in Antarctica, overseeing the Office of Polar Programs and the United States Antarctic Program. But the future of these programs could be in jeopardy with continued NSF cuts.