DOGE cuts may lead to smaller U.S. presence in Antarctica

Cuts with widespread implications

At these research stations, scientists "operate a number of major research projects, studying everything from climate change and rising sea levels to the cosmological makeup and origins of the universe itself," said Wired. With large funding cuts, many "Antarctic scientists and experts don't know if their research will be able to continue, how U.S. stations will be sustained, or what all this might mean for the continent's delicate geopolitics."

Many of the fired NSF employees were program managers for Antarctic projects. These individuals are "critical for maintaining communication with the infrastructure and logistics arm of the NSF," said Wired, as well as "planning deployment for scientists to the continent, keeping track of the budgets, and funding the maintenance and operations work."

Even if these cuts were reversed, it might take a long time for these programs to get going again. Even "brief interruptions will result in people walking away and not coming back," Nathan Whitehorn, a Michigan State University professor and Antarctic scientist, said to Wired. It "could easily take decades to rebuild." Without these project managers, "everything stops," another NSF scientist said to Wired. This scientist had "no idea who I am supposed to report to now or what happens to submitted proposals."

This could also provide an opportunity for other nations to expand their reach onto the continent. Countries "such as Korea and China have been rapidly expanding their presence, while the U.S. has been sort of maintaining the status quo," marine scientist Julia Wellner said to the Times. It is possible that American scientists could simply collaborate with other countries, but those "other countries have their own scientists," said Wellner. "I don't think South Korea or the U.K. is just going to make room for all of us."