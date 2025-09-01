Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices flatline while this under-the-radar altcoin explodes 540% in 2025 alone

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices flatline while this under-the-radar altcoin explodes 540% in 2025 alone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dogecoin price and Shiba Inu price have barely budged lately, caught in a familiar loop of flat movement and meme-driven sentiment.

Yet, in the same timeframe, a more grounded token is making a splash and has soared over 540% this year and turning serious heads away from joke-based gains.

While meme coins linger in nostalgia-land, the project focused on real-world financial utility is rising fast. Its breakthrough is built on infrastructure, not hype and whales are noticing fast.

Dogecoin price: Memes hold the line, growth stalls out

Despite renewed chatter about ETFs and social buzz, the Dogecoin price still drifts around $0.22. Analysts note that without meaningful utility development or DeFi adoption, DOGE remains tethered to nostalgia rather than forward momentum.

At the same time, experts also noticed that the TD Sequential just flashed a buy signal on Dogecoin. The current setup looks primed for a bounce. The meme-driven upside seems limited unless major new catalysts emerge.

Shiba Inu price: Burn updates spark talk, but volume falls flat

The Shiba Inu price also sits stagnant, fluctuating between $0.000012 and $0.000013. Recent talk of token burns and burn rate mechanics sparked buzz but failed to move price significantly.

Without concrete DeFi integration or real-life application, SHIB risks drifting further into the sidelines. Conversely, crypto analyst, Hamidemo, has revealed that Shiba Inu might be close to a price explosion.

Remittix (RTX): The altcoin that's quietly ripping 540% in 2025

Amid the standstill of meme coins, Remittix, which is an under-the-radar altcoin, has exploded upward. In 2025, it jumped around 540% while others tread water. This isn't luck; it's built on utility.

Remittix focuses on solving the global payments problem through PayFi tools that offer fast, low-fee crypto-to-bank transfers across more than 30 countries. It’s not speculation, but real finance in action.

Key proof points:

Real-World Utility: Not just hype—it powers actual payments

Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem: A tangible market

Momentum is building ahead of wallet launch: Beta arrives Q3

Security First: Audited by CertiK for trust and safety

With these milestones, including a confirmed first CEX listing on BitMart, Remittix is emerging as a top crypto to buy now, especially for those looking beyond the next big altcoin 2025 hype and into crypto with real utility territory.

From flatlined meme coins to real-use rockets: Why Remittix wins

While Dogecoin price and Shiba Inu price stay locked in cyclical hype loops, Remittix is breaking free by offering what crypto was meant to do: solve real problems with real products.

For anyone seeking a low gas fee crypto project, a crypto solving real world problems, or simply wanting the best long term crypto investment rooted in functionality, buying RTX tokens might just be the move.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250, 000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az