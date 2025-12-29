Donald Trump dismisses claims Russia is not serious about peace in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed claims that Moscow is not committed to resolving the conflict in Ukraine, instead citing Kyiv’s attacks on Russia, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“He is very serious,” Trump said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his stated determination to achieve peace.

According to Trump, both sides are interested in ending the conflict.

"Ukraine has made some very strong attacks also," Trump stated, commenting on Russia’s strikes against Ukrainian military facilities. "I think he [Zelensky] hasn't told me that, but there have been some explosions in various parts of Russia," the US president added.

"I don't think it came from the Congo. I don't think it came from the United States of America. It possibly came from Ukraine, but I haven't asked that question. Maybe I won't bother," he noted.

Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters during a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

