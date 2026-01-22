Yandex metrika counter

Donald Trump: We will talk to Iran

Donald Trump: We will talk to Iran
Iran was two months away from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and the United States took action and destroyed its nuclear facilities, U.S. President Donald Trump made this statement in Davos at the signing ceremony of the Peace Council Charter, News.Az reports.

Iran wants to talk. We will talk,” Trump noted.

The U.S. president also addressed the issue of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“We need to do something about it,” Trump stressed.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

