Donald Trump will betray Elon Musk when he needs him! - Mark Cuban warns

Billionaire Mark Cuban has some words of warning for Elon Musk when it comes to his support of former President Donald Trump, News.Az reports citing QZ .

“Elon, there will come a time when you need something from Donald Trump,” Cuban wrote in a post Sunday on X, Musk’s social media platform. “You will think you will have earned the right to ask and receive. You have been a loyal, faithful soldier for him. You have supported him politically with 10s of millions of dollars.”“Then, at the point you need him the most, you will find out what so many before you have learned, his loyalty is only to himself,” he said.That was in response to a post by the Tesla (TSLA+2.45%) and SpaceX chief executive, claiming that if Trump doesn’t win the presidency, this “will be the last election” and that everywhere in America will become a “nightmare.”Cuban has become one of the business world’s most outspoken supporters of Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign, appearing on a number of talk shows to boost the Democratic nominee — and criticize the former president. Cuban previously called Trump the “most unethical” and “dishonest” individual he’s ever worked with. Although it wasn’t exactly clear what business he was referring to, the Shark Tank star initially supported Trump’s 2016 campaign and has said he spoke with him multiple times across his time in office.The entrepreneur has also said Musk is backing the former president because “having the power to manipulate the most powerful man in the world is far more valuable in the world than any amount of [electric vehicle] sales from Tesla.”“Elon is all in [on Trump],” Cuban added. “That’s why I like to f— with him on Twitter.” The two men frequently criticize each other, especially on social media. Cuban recently said he would be interested in buying X, formerly Twitter, and Fox News (FOXA-0.07%) if he had the cash to do so.Cuban — who has signed at least two pledges to support Harris, one featuring prominent former and current business executives and another designed for venture capitalists — has promoted Harris as staunchly pro-business and a political moderate. Her economic plan, according to Goldman Sachs (GS+0.32%), would be a boon to the U.S. economy, thanks to new spending and tax credits aimed at middle-income Americans.

