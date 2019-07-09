Donald Tusk: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved in accordance with international law and principles

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Referring to stability in the region, we also discussed the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. There is no military solution but only a political settlement in accordance with international law and principles. The EU continues to fully support the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and their focus on a fair and lasting settlement based on the core principles of the Helsinki Final Act," President of the European Council Donald Tusk said at the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"We appreciate the overall decrease of tensions but like the co-chairs, we have been concerned by the recent casualties along the Line of Contact. Restraint is important and so measure to restore an atmosphere conducive to peace and favorable to productive talks. The EU is already supporting peace-building activities and is ready to assist concrete measures to prepare the populations for peace," Mr. Tusk emphasized.

News.Az

