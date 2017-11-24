Donald Tusk: Unresolved conflicts in partner countries hamper cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The unresolved conflicts in partner countries hamper cooperation, European Council President Donald Tusk told a press conference following the fifth Eastern Partnership summit on Friday, an APA correspondent reported from Brussels.

He said that negotiations on a new comprehensive agreement with Azerbaijan were continued.



“The EU remains committed to strengthening ties with partners in the future. Demonstrating unity in cooperation is our main goal,” said Tusk, reaffirm EU’s support for the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of all its partners.



He also expressed satisfaction with the summit’s results.

News.Az



