Doncic, LeBron power Lakers to 125-101 win over Kings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Luka Doncic and LeBron James combined for 68 points as the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a convincing 125-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Doncic led the way with 34 points, while James added 24 as the Lakers rebounded from recent struggles. Los Angeles had lost four of its previous six games, all by at least 13 points, including a 23-point loss to Houston on Christmas Day, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Nick Smith Jr. provided a spark off the bench, scoring 21 points for the Lakers. He had 10 points in just eight minutes during the first half, making all four of his shots. Coach JJ Redick highlighted Smith, a third-year guard from Arkansas, as a key contributor while Austin Reaves is sidelined for about a month with a strained left calf.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 points for the Kings, who have managed back-to-back wins only once this season. Maxime Raynaud added 16 points, and Sacramento had six players score in double figures.

Following more than two days of reflection after their loss to Houston, including a team meeting on Saturday and a rare Sunday morning shootaround, the Lakers responded with a strong second quarter. Doncic scored 15 of his 24 first-half points in the period, helping Los Angeles take a 68-53 lead into halftime.

The Lakers maintained their intensity after the break. Doncic, Rui Hachimura and James each hit three-pointers during a 13-2 run to open the third quarter, stretching the lead to 26 points and effectively putting the game out of reach.

Sacramento was unable to sustain the defensive improvement shown in its previous four games, as the Lakers shot 52.8 percent from the field. James was particularly efficient, converting 11 of his 13 attempts.

Up next:

The Kings visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, while the Lakers host the Detroit Pistons the same evening.

News.Az