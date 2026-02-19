DoorDash shares surge on strong order forecast

The company said it expects marketplace GOV — the total dollar value of orders placed through its platform — to range between $31 billion and $31.8 billion this quarter. That exceeds analysts’ expectations of $29.61 billion, according to LSEG data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Demand for online grocery and food delivery remains resilient, with cost-conscious consumers continuing to prioritize convenience. DoorDash has benefited from that trend, reporting a 32% increase in total orders in the fourth quarter, compared with a 19% rise a year earlier.

Competition in the sector remains intense, with rivals such as Instacart and Uber Eats increasing partnerships and promotional efforts to capture market share.

DoorDash also announced plans to overhaul its technology infrastructure in 2026, aiming to unify brands including Wolt and Deliveroo onto a single platform. The initiative will be backed by several hundred million dollars in new product and technology investments.

However, those investments are expected to pressure profitability. The company projected first-quarter adjusted EBITDA between $675 million and $775 million, below analysts’ estimate of $798.22 million.

DoorDash’s forward price-to-earnings ratio for the next 12 months stands at 50.87, compared with 14.66 for Instacart and 20.75 for Uber, reflecting its premium valuation in the competitive delivery market.