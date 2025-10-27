Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures climb ahead of Trump-Xi talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures climbed Monday morning as Wall Street prepared for a crucial week marked by the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cut, major Big Tech earnings, and the long-awaited meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (ES=F) gained about 0.8%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) rose 0.1%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) jumped nearly 300 points, or 0.6%.

The optimism follows a record-setting week on Wall Street, with all three major indexes closing at new highs on Friday. The Dow surged 472 points to surpass 47,000 for the first time, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8% approaching the 6,800 level, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced over 1%.

Markets are almost certain the Fed will lower interest rates this week, following cooler-than-expected inflation data released last week through the government shutdown-delayed Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Investors are also closely watching a high-stakes meeting between Trump and Xi in South Korea on Thursday. Weekend discussions reportedly laid the groundwork for a potential trade breakthrough. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated on Sunday that “we’ve reached a very substantial framework” for a broader trade deal. China’s side also noted a “preliminary consensus” during the weekend talks. This upbeat tone has raised hopes that the two largest economies could avoid further trade escalation.

Meanwhile, attention shifts to Silicon Valley, where several of the “Magnificent Seven” tech giants—including Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Meta (META)—are set to report third-quarter results this week.

News.Az