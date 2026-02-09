Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip after record rally

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% after fluctuating between modest gains and losses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

S&P 500 futures fell about 0.3%, while contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.5%.

On Friday, the Dow surged more than 1,200 points, or 2.5%, marking its first-ever close above 50,000 after briefly crossing the threshold during intraday trading. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both ended the session up around 2%, as Wall Street rebounded from a week of sharp declines driven largely by a sell-off in technology stocks.

Investors are also awaiting the release of January’s US consumer price index on Friday, which was delayed due to a recent shutdown. On the corporate front, earnings reports from Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Cisco, and ON Semiconductor are set to headline the week.

These updates are expected to influence expectations around the future path of interest rates at the Federal Reserve, as investors assess how US monetary policy could evolve under President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell—former Fed governor Kevin Warsh.

Warsh is widely regarded as a policy hawk and previously served at the central bank during the 2008 financial crisis. However, his nomination provided only a brief boost to the US dollar. The dollar index has fallen about 10% since Trump took office, reflecting broader market reassessments of the economic and policy outlook.