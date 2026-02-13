Wall Street braces for AI volatility, Walmart earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. stock investors are bracing for another volatile week as fears about artificial intelligence disrupting industries combine with key earnings reports and major economic data releases.

Markets have been shaken recently as investors reassess which sectors could be most affected by AI, with software stocks leading declines and pressure spreading into areas such as finance, insurance and transportation, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The S&P 500 has shown only modest movement overall this year, but underlying market swings have been significant, reflecting uncertainty over AI’s long-term impact on corporate profits and industry structures.

Walmart’s upcoming earnings will be a major focus for investors, offering insight into U.S. consumer spending trends after recent retail sales data showed weaker momentum. The retail giant recently surpassed a $1 trillion market valuation and remains a key bellwether for the consumer sector.

Investors will also closely watch economic indicators, including fourth-quarter GDP data, consumer sentiment figures and the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, a key measure of inflation.

While technology stocks have weakened this year, gains in sectors such as energy, industrials, materials and consumer staples have helped support the broader market. Analysts say this shift could signal a broader change in market leadership.

