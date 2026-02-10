Dow sets third straight record; S&P 500, Nasdaq futures slip

The figures marked the start of a wave of key economic indicators due ahead of the closely watched monthly US jobs report, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The blue-chip–heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) edged up by around 0.1%. In contrast, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) slipped roughly 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.6%.

The technology-heavy Nasdaq was weighed down by losses in major tech stocks, with Nvidia (NVDA) and Alphabet (GOOG) both ending the day in negative territory.