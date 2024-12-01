Dozens hospitalized in Georgia following protests against the suspension of EU talks

Dozens hospitalized in Georgia following protests against the suspension of EU talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Officials reported on Sunday that 44 people were hospitalized after a third consecutive night of protests in the Georgian capital against the government's decision to halt negotiations for EU membership.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered outside the parliament Saturday night, throwing stones and setting off fireworks, while police deployed water cannons and tear gas, News.Az reports citing the LaTimes/ An effigy of the founder of the governing Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili — a shadowy billionaire who made his fortune in Russia — was burned in front of the legislature.Georgia’s Interior Ministry said Sunday that 27 protesters, 16 police and one media worker were hospitalized.Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze warned that “any violation of the law will be met with the full rigor of the law.”“Neither will those politicians who hide in their offices and sacrifice members of their violent groups to severe punishment escape responsibility,” he said at a briefing Sunday.He insisted it wasn’t true that Georgia’s European integration had been halted. “The only thing we have rejected is the shameful and offensive blackmail, which was, in fact, a significant obstacle to our country’s European integration.” The government’s announcement came hours after the European Parliament adopted a resolution criticizing last month’s general election in Georgia as neither free nor fair.

News.Az