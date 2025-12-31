Dozens injured as locomotives collide at India hydro-power project site

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dozens of workers were injured when two locomotives collided inside a hydro-power project site in India, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency (AA). The accident occurred at the construction area of the [project name, if available] in India’s [state/region, if available], where trains were transporting materials and equipment.

Emergency teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, and officials confirmed that no fatalities have been reported so far, though several workers sustained serious injuries. Rescue operations and preliminary investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collision, with authorities focusing on safety protocol compliance and machinery inspection.

Local police and project administrators have launched inquiries to assess whether human error, signalling issues, or equipment malfunction contributed to the crash. Further updates are expected as investigators gather evidence and review site footage.

