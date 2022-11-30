Draining of Lake Urmia ‘environmental terror’, political scientist says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draining of Lake Urmia is a political process and an ecological terror, Ilyas Huseynov, the sector head at the Baku-based Social Research Center and political scientist, said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at a roundtable on the topic “The Cry of Lake Urmia”, News.Az reports.

Huseynov noted that Iran keeps carrying out an anti-Azerbaijani policy and taking various actions against Azerbaijan.

The political scientist also stressed that the Iranian government prevents Azerbaijanis in the country from getting access to education in their native language.

“The safety of Azerbaijanis in Iran is of great importance for us. It is also important to solve the environmental problems related to Lake Urmia,” he added.

News.Az