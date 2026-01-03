Drew McIntyre shocks Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The January 2 edition of WWE SmackDown, broadcast live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, delivered a night full of shocking moments for fans. From surprise returns to unexpected signings and major announcements, the entire show kept the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats.

Cody Rhodes entered the arena to address the WWE Universe, preparing to confront his opponent Drew McIntyre and learn the stipulations for their 3 Stages of Hell match set for Berlin next week. While Rhodes spoke about the growing number of challengers for his championship, McIntyre appeared on the titantron with a shocking message, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

McIntyre revealed the three stipulations for their upcoming match: a standard wrestling match, a “Falls Count Anywhere” match, and a Steel Cage match. But he didn’t stop there. McIntyre went to Rhodes’ vanity van, grabbed a framed photo of Cody with his late father, Dusty Rhodes, and destroyed it. He threw the photo down, smashed it, and stepped on it, shattering the entire frame.

OH NO 😭@DMcIntyreWWE just lit a photo of @CodyRhodes and Dusty Rhodes on fire! pic.twitter.com/sxiekDl2tk — WWE (@WWE) January 3, 2026

Rhodes sprinted to the parking lot, but McIntyre was already in the ring with a trash can positioned in front of him. When Rhodes reached the ring, McIntyre set the photo ablaze, leaving Rhodes visibly devastated. The WWE officials had to hold Rhodes back as he struggled to process the emotional and symbolic attack.

News.Az