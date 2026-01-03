Matt Cardona returns to WWE, joins SmackDown roster

+ ↺ − 16 px

Matt Cardona has officially returned to WWE, making his in-ring comeback on the New Year–themed episode of SmackDown and being announced as a full-time member of the brand’s roster.

Formerly known as Zack Ryder, Cardona defeated Kit Wilson in singles action, marking his first victory on WWE programming in more than six years. The match ended after Cardona connected with the Rough Ryder to secure the pinfall, News.az reports, citing foreign media.

Commentary confirmed that Cardona is now part of the SmackDown roster. His return follows recent WWE appearances, including a match on NXT and participation in The Last Time Is Now tournament.

Cardona last competed in a WWE ring in 2020 and has since wrestled across multiple promotions, including AEW, Impact/TNA, GCW and ROH. It remains unclear whether he will continue using his Matt Cardona persona, revert fully to Zack Ryder, or blend elements of both characters going forward.

News.Az