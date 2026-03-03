Drone attack sets US embassy ablaze in Riyadh - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, was struck by two drones early Tuesday, sparking a limited fire inside the diplomatic compound, the Saudi Ministry of Defence said.

In a statement, the ministry informed that the attack caused minor material damage to the embassy premises, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Reports later indicated that additional drones were targeting the site amid Iran’s ongoing retaliation across the Gulf following US-Israeli strikes.

US President Donald Trump told the NewsNation outlet that Washington’s response to the embassy strike, as well as to the killing of four American service members, would be announced soon. “You’ll find out soon,” he said.

According to Reuters, black smoke was seen rising above Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter, an area that hosts numerous foreign missions, following the drone attack. Three sources told the news agency that a loud explosion was heard and flames were visible at the embassy compound. However, both the Saudi Defence Ministry and one of the sources described the resulting fire as limited in scale.

Two individuals familiar with the matter told Reuters that the embassy building was empty at the time of the strike, and no casualties were reported.

A source close to the Saudi military, speaking anonymously to AFP, said Saudi air defence systems intercepted four drones targeting Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter during the attack.

