Yandex metrika counter

WATCH: Fire erupts at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after drone strike

  • Middle East
  • Share
WATCH: Fire erupts at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after drone strike
Source: Getty Images

A fire broke out at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi refinery after a drone struck an operational unit, according to the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The company described the incident as a “limited fire” and said it was brought under control in line with the highest safety standards.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Kuwait News Agency reported that no injuries were recorded as a result of the attack.

The Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, one of Kuwait’s key oil facilities, is located about 50 kilometers south of Kuwait City.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      