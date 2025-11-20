Drone attacks trigger explosions in Russia’s Ryazan, oil refinery possibly targeted - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of overnight explosions rocked the Russian city of Ryazan after authorities issued drone strike alerts across the region, raising suspicions that the city’s major oil refinery may have been among the intended targets.

The drone danger alert was activated shortly before midnight on November 19, with officials warning residents to stay away from windows, move to safe locations, and remain sheltered until the threat passed. Shortly after 2 a.m., local social media channels began reporting loud blasts, sightings of unidentified drones in the sky and sounds consistent with active air defense systems responding to the threat, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A separate drone alert was issued for Dyagilevo Airport, a key military airfield near the city. Several residents described seeing flashes in the night sky and hearing the deployment of air defense equipment.

The channel suggested that the Ryazan oil refinery may have been targeted. The refinery is one of the region’s largest industrial sites and is known for producing gasoline, diesel and liquefied gas, as well as roughly 840,000 tons of TS-1 aviation fuel each year, widely used by the Russian Aerospace Forces.

The latest incident follows reports earlier this week of a small airborne balloon-like object that triggered an alert on November 18. Russian authorities described it as a new type of aerial threat, prompting a heightened security regime in Ryazan and the wider region.

This marks the second strike on the Ryazan refinery within days. On November 15, Ukraine’s General Staff confirmed that Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out precision attacks on multiple Russian military and infrastructure facilities, including the refinery, where several explosions and a large fire were recorded.

Russian officials have not yet confirmed any damage resulting from the latest attack, and the situation remains under review.

