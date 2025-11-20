CMA Awards 2025: Full winners list — Langley and Wilson lead the night

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson emerged as the top winners at the 59th annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night.

Wilson, who also hosted the ceremony, won the coveted Entertainer of the Year award as well as Album of the Year for her fifth studio project, Whirlwind, News.Az reports, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

Langley secured two major honors, taking home both Song of the Year and Single of the Year for her viral hit “You Look Like You Love Me,” recorded with Riley Green.

“I feel like this is a song that just keeps on giving because fans keep on listening to it,” Langley said while accepting the Song of the Year award alongside Green.

Zach Top won for new artist of the year, beating out a stacked list of nominees that also included Shaboozey, Ella Langley, Tucker Wetmore and Stephen Wilson Jr. and accepting the award with a can of Coors in his hand.

After winning entertainer of the year in 2024, Morgan Wallen, who had one of the biggest albums of any genre this year with I’m The Problem, came home empty-handed this year.

Meanwhile, the Red Clay Strays ended Old Dominion’s CMA-record seven year streak as vocal group of the year.

All winners from this year’s CMAs are listed below in bold.

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Single of the Year

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Album of the Year

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Whirlwind, Lainey Wilson

Song of the Year

“4x4xU,” Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

“Am I Okay?” Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie” Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

“Texas” Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

“you look like you love me” Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Musical Event of the Year

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)“

Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

Music Video of the Year

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

New Artist of the Year

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr

News.Az