Drone captures shark encounter wth Dog at Perth beach - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone has captured a heart-stopping moment when a dog came face to face with a shark in ankle-deep water at a popular Perth beach, sparking renewed calls for warning signs along the coastline.

The brief encounter occurred at Whitfords dog beach, where a tiger shark entered the shallows and came nose to nose with Olive, a groodle enjoying a run along the water’s edge, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Footage shows the shark and dog briefly locking eyes before both retreated — Olive sprinting back to shore while the shark veered away.

Drone operator Lexo Aveleyia filmed the incident, explaining that he launched his drone to investigate a commotion in the water. “I put the drone up to understand what just happened and yeah, it was just impressive because it’s not something you see every day,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seen by Lexo (Lexo Aveleyra) (@seenbylexo)





Olive’s owner, Sascha, witnessed the frightening moment from the beach.

“The thing that shocked me was how far it came out of the water,” she said.

Shaken by the close call, Sascha is now calling for warning signs to be installed along the beach, saying there are currently none to alert beachgoers to potential shark activity.

“I’m so concerned that if something isn’t done really quickly then I will attempt to put signs up myself,” she said.

“It’s a one in a million shot with Olive but what if it’s someone else’s kid?”

The local council has acknowledged her concerns but said signage was not required.

In a statement, the council said it “considers signage to be unnecessary as people are generally aware that coastal waters are natural habitat for marine wildlife, including sharks”.

The incident follows recent drone sightings in the area, with at least three sharks spotted off the coast last week.

While Whitfords remains sign-free, other parts of Perth’s coastline are taking a different approach.

At Bather’s Beach in Fremantle, a shark barrier was installed on Monday to provide swimmers with added peace of mind. The barrier will remain in place until April.

Fremantle Mayor Ben Lawver said the aim was to make the ocean more accessible for those fearful of sharks.

“The whole idea is to create a space where people who wouldn’t normally go swimming in the ocean because they are afraid of sharks have a space where they can feel safe and have a swim,” he said.

News.Az