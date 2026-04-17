Daylight robbery: gang smashes into Birmingham store - VIDEO

The incident took place at a branch of H&T Pawnbrokers on Soho Road at around 12:30pm on April 15, shocking onlookers in the busy area, News.Az reports, citing Dily Mail.

Witness footage shows a Peugeot 207 repeatedly reversing into the shop’s front window before breaking through the glass. Moments later, two masked men jumped out and began smashing display cases inside.

The suspects were seen quickly filling bags with valuables, believed to include gold items, before loading them into the vehicle.

A car ram in central Birmingham! Robbers smashed into a pawn shop and made off with gold.



Masked attackers drove straight into the storefront at full speed on a busy street, grabbed the jewelry and tried to escape — Daily Mail reports.



Bystanders managed to catch one of them,… pic.twitter.com/Qoi68nLotQ — News.Az (@news_az) April 17, 2026

During the raid, smoke was seen coming from inside the store as passersby watched the incident unfold in broad daylight.

In a chaotic twist, one of the suspects appeared to be left behind as the getaway car drove off, continuing to gather items before attempting to flee.

A nearby shop owner said members of the public managed to detain one of the men before police arrived.

West Midlands Police confirmed that an investigation has been launched and officers are reviewing the incident.

Authorities have urged witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward as they work to identify those involved.

No further details have yet been released about arrests or the total value of the stolen items.