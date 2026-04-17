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Daylight robbery: gang smashes into Birmingham store - VIDEO

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Daylight robbery: gang smashes into Birmingham store - VIDEO
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A masked gang carried out a dramatic daylight robbery in Birmingham after crashing a car into a pawnbroker’s shop and fleeing with stolen gold.

The incident took place at a branch of H&T Pawnbrokers on Soho Road at around 12:30pm on April 15, shocking onlookers in the busy area, News.Az reports, citing Dily Mail.

Witness footage shows a Peugeot 207 repeatedly reversing into the shop’s front window before breaking through the glass. Moments later, two masked men jumped out and began smashing display cases inside.

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The suspects were seen quickly filling bags with valuables, believed to include gold items, before loading them into the vehicle.

During the raid, smoke was seen coming from inside the store as passersby watched the incident unfold in broad daylight.

In a chaotic twist, one of the suspects appeared to be left behind as the getaway car drove off, continuing to gather items before attempting to flee.

A nearby shop owner said members of the public managed to detain one of the men before police arrived.

West Midlands Police confirmed that an investigation has been launched and officers are reviewing the incident.

Authorities have urged witnesses and drivers with dashcam footage to come forward as they work to identify those involved.

No further details have yet been released about arrests or the total value of the stolen items.

 
 
 

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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