Drug smuggling cases on the rise in Armenia

The number of drug smuggling incidents has increased, Deputy Chairman of Armenia's State Revenue Committee Edward Hovhannisyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.

He said the smuggled drugs comprise narcotics, psychotropic substances, and their precursors, which are smuggled into Armenia in various ways, ARKA reports.



According to him, the State Revenue Committee launched an investigation into 774 cases of customs crimes and smuggling.



He said this number includes also criminal cases that were pending in 2018. Some 556 cases relate to customs crimes and 218 to smuggling. Hovhannisyan said also in 2018 these indicators were 542 and 169 cases, respectively.

