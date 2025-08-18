Dutch crypto firm Amdax plans Bitcoin treasury listing on Euronext

"With now over 10% of bitcoin supply held by corporations, governments and institutions, we think the time is right to establish a bitcoin treasury company with the aim to obtain a listing on Euronext Amsterdam, as one of the leading exchanges in Europe," said Amdax CEO Lucas Wensing.

Bitcoin has risen nearly 32% so far in 2025, reaching record highs, on the back of regulatory victories for the sector following President Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Trump has called himself the "crypto president" and his family has made a series of forays into the sector over the past year.

Amdax and AMBTS plan to raise capital from a number of private investors in an initial financing round, and the long-term ambition of AMBTS is to own at minimum 1% of all bitcoin over time.