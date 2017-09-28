Dutch NOS publishes article about Qarabag FC

+ ↺ − 16 px

For months in 1993 Agdam was a target of Armenian fire but the players were not afraid to play under fire.

On 27 September, the Dutch newspaper NOS (official television and radio agency number 1) published an article about the Qarabag football club titled "Refugee struggle for a million ball". The author of this article, Arthur Huizinga also spoke about the history of Qarabag football club, as well as the occupation of Agdam by Armenians. Thus, it was noted that the club could not celebrate their first win joyfully citing the occupation of Agdam city by Armenians a week before the championship as a reason. The article also says that for months in 1993 Agdam was a target of Armenian fire but the players were not afraid to play under fire. At the same time, in 1993, the club was deprived of Agdam which later got the name of a ghost city.

Along with this, it was reported that Garabag football club is currently a refugee team, and during the 2010-2012 period, its games were still in the refugee camp, under threat of war. At the same time, the author noted in the article that despite being called the "frozen conflict", it still continued, and half of Aghdam residents are so close to the front that can clearly see their city.

The article notes that among the football players of Garabag FC, there are still people living internally displaced and provides information about them.

News.Az

News.Az