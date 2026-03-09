Dutch warn of cyberattack on Signal, WhatsApp users

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian-backed hackers have launched a global cyber campaign targeting Signal and WhatsApp accounts used by government officials, military personnel, and journalists, Dutch intelligence agencies warned on Monday.

The General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) and the Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD) said hackers are using social engineering tactics to gain access to private accounts and group chats, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to the agencies, attackers often pose as Signal Support chatbots, persuading users to share security verification or PIN codes. Once the codes are provided, hackers can take control of accounts and potentially access sensitive information.

Authorities said the campaign has already affected Dutch government employees and journalists, and warned that confidential data may have been compromised.

Another technique used by hackers involves Signal’s “linked devices” feature, allowing attackers to connect unauthorized devices to a victim’s account.

Security experts advise users to watch for warning signs such as duplicate contacts or accounts labeled “deleted account”, which could indicate a compromised profile.

Messaging apps with end-to-end encryption, including Signal and WhatsApp, are widely used by officials to exchange confidential information, making them attractive targets for cyber attackers.

In response, WhatsApp said users should never share their six-digit verification code with anyone and that the company continues to strengthen protections against online threats. Signal did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Dutch authorities have issued a cybersecurity advisory to government staff and are offering support to mitigate the threat.

MIVD director Vice-Admiral Peter Reesink warned that even encrypted messaging platforms should not be used for highly sensitive or classified communications.

