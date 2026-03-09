Russia launches Iskander missiles, nearly 200 drones at Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces launched an overnight attack on Ukraine on March 9, using two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from Crimea and 197 attack drones of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted and destroyed most of the incoming threats. Preliminary data shows 161 enemy drones were shot down or suppressed, while hits were recorded on two missiles and 36 drones. Some UAVs remained in Ukrainian airspace, with authorities urging civilians to follow safety rules, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Air Force said aviation units, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, unmanned systems, and mobile fire groups contributed to repelling the attack.

The strike follows a series of Russian assaults: the night before, Russia launched two Iskander-M missiles and 117 drones, and on March 7, 29 ballistic missiles and 480 drones targeted Ukraine. Previous attacks have caused civilian casualties, including deaths and injuries in Kharkiv.

