Dynamics of car imports in Azerbaijan: Trends and new preferences
According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan , from January to July 2024, the volume of car imports into the country amounted to 51,179 units, which is 9.8% less compared to the same period last year. However, despite the decrease in the number of imported vehicles, the total value of imports increased by 4.8%, reaching $943.791 million.
The majority of imported vehicles consisted of passenger cars and other motor vehicles for transporting passengers. During the specified period, 46,017 units of such vehicles were imported, which is 12.6% less than last year. At the same time, the total value of these vehicles amounted to $830.527 million, indicating a 2% increase.
Special attention should be paid to the growth in imports of hybrid cars. From January to July 2024, 11,276 hybrid cars were imported into Azerbaijan, which is 33.8% more compared to the same period last year. The cost of imported hybrid cars amounted to $326.203 million, showing a significant increase of 1.7 times.
Additionally, there is a steady growth in interest in Chinese cars, particularly electric vehicles. Companies like BYD are actively capturing the Azerbaijani market, especially in the taxi segment. Chinese cars attract attention due to their affordability, modern technology, and environmental friendliness, making them an increasingly popular choice among local consumers.
The growing popularity of hybrid and electric cars reflects global trends toward environmentally friendly transportation and energy efficiency. While the overall volume of car imports has declined, the demand for eco-friendly models, including Chinese electric vehicles, continues to rise, indicating a gradual shift of the country's vehicle fleet towards more sustainable and innovative solutions.
