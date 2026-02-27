Dyson ends UK Court battle over Malaysia factory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dyson settles Malaysian workers' UK lawsuit

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two dozen migrant workers who alleged they were subjected to forced labour at a Malaysian factory while making parts for British vacuum cleaner manufacturer Dyson have settled their London lawsuit, their lawyers said on Friday.

The 24 workers from Nepal and Bangladesh, one of whom has died and whose estate brought the case, sued Dyson Technology Ltd, Dyson Ltd and a Malaysian subsidiary in 2022.

The claimants were workers for Malaysian firm ATA Industrial or its sister company and made components for Dyson products.

Their lawyers previously said the workers had money unlawfully deducted from their wages and were sometimes beaten for not meeting onerous targets, alleging the Dyson companies were ultimately responsible.

Dyson, whose Malaysian subsidiary cancelled its contract with ATA in 2021, denied the claimants' allegations.

The lawsuit at London's High Court was settled, the claimants' law firm Leigh Day said in a statement, with no admission of liability by the defendants.

"This resolution was reached in recognition of the expenses of litigation and the benefits of settlement," a statement on Leigh Day's website said.

"The defendants deny and have always denied all liability in respect of the claimants, who were employed by a third-party supplier, at factories in Malaysia which were owned and operated by ATA Industrial (M) Sdn Bhd and its related entities."

