Eagles edge Cowboys 24-20 in season opener as Jalen Carter ejected before first snap

The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 2025 NFL season with a dramatic 24-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.

In their first season-opening meeting since 2000, things got heated fast. Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected before the first snap after appearing to spit in the direction of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott following the kickoff, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

From there, the fireworks flew. Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts traded two rushing touchdowns apiece in the first half, capped by a Saquon Barkley score and a 53-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal to send the game into halftime.

After the break, the pace slowed. Marshawn Kneeland logged the first sack of his career as Dallas' defense forced Philly to settle for a field goal. Momentum looked to swing further when Cowboys running back Miles Sanders ripped off a 49-yard run, only to fumble deep in the red zone late in the third quarter. That turnover marked the final play before a 63-minute weather delay.

Dallas' defense kept the Cowboys alive with several clutch stops in the fourth quarter, holding the Eagles out of the end zone. But the offense couldn't capitalize, leaving both teams without a touchdown after halftime.

In the end, Philadelphia began its Super Bowl defense on the right note, edging Dallas 24-20.

