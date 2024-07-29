Yandex metrika counter

Earth braces for strong geomagnetic storm

Earth is gearing up for a significant geomagnetic storm, classified as G3 level, anticipated to occur on July 30-31, News.Az reports citing the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory named after Nasreddin Tusi.

Solar activity is expected to reach a K-index of 5 (red level) today, corresponding to a strong magnetic storm. The intensity is projected to increase on Tuesday, July 30, with the K-index rising to 6 (red level), indicating a powerful storm that could affect the well-being of meteorologically sensitive individuals.

Although the storm is expected to subside slightly on Wednesday, July 31, its effects will still be quite noticeable.

