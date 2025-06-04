Earth hit by longest geomagnetic storm since 2017, lasting 66 hours

The northern lights illuminate the night sky in Grand Bend, Ontario, Canada, during a geomagnetic storm on May 12, 2024. Photo: Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

The Earth has just experienced its longest geomagnetic storm in over seven years, lasting a total of 66 hours, according to the Solar Astronomy Lab of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

"Geomagnetic indices are back in the green," the lab said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "The past geomagnetic event has continued for 66 hours, becoming the largest series of uninterrupted geomagnetic storms since April 2017," it added. In April 2017, geomagnetic storms continued for 69 hours.

News.Az