Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Zagatala and Gakh districts
- 27 Jul 2025 15:38
- 27 Jul 2025 16:15
- 1029679
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/earthquake-hits-azerbaijan-s-zagatala-and-gakh-districts Copied
Photo: APA
An earthquake occurred on the border of Zagatala and Gakh districts, News.Az reports via the Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.
It is reported that the earthquake was recorded at 04:59 local time. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.3, the source was at a depth of 17 km.