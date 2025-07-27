Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Zagatala and Gakh districts

Earthquake hits Azerbaijan's Zagatala and Gakh districts
An earthquake occurred on the border of Zagatala and Gakh districts, News.Az reports via the Seismic Survey Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

It is reported that the earthquake was recorded at 04:59 local time. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.3, the source was at a depth of 17 km.


