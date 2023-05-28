East Caucasian turs, falcons were released into the wild, different species of fish into Hakari river

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the ceremony of releasing East Caucasian turs, falcons into the wild in the Lachin district as part of the reintroduction project in the country as well as over 32 thousand carps, salmons and rainbow trouts into the Hakari river in order to restore water ecosystem in the liberated lands, News.Az reports.



Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev informed the head of state of the works done.

First, East Caucasian turs and falcons were released into the wild in the Lachin district with participation of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the reintroduction project in the country. Falcons were delivered from Qatar.





The head of state was presented with a keepsake.



President Ilham Aliyev joined the ceremony to release over 32 thousand carps, salmons and rainbow trouts into the Hakari river.





The head of state was informed about the works done with respect to the third edition of the Red Book dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.



The hydrometeorological observation and environmental monitoring network, which had been completely destroyed during occupation years, has been rebuilt and modernized.





Information about solid-waste management in the liberated lands was provided.

Then, President Ilham Aliyev examined the progress of construction of recreational resort cottages.

