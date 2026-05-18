Cambodia steps up Ebola preparedness after WHO alert

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The Cambodian government has urged the public to take precautionary measures against Ebola, although no cases of the virus have been detected in the country so far, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The statement followed the World Health Organization’s (WHO) announcement on Sunday declaring an international health emergency after an Ebola outbreak killed more than 80 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The virus has also spread to Uganda, where it has caused infections and deaths.

“To date, Cambodia has not yet detected any cases of Ebola,” the statement said. “The Ministry of Health has been closely monitoring the situation and has disseminated knowledge and guidance to emergency response teams, health workers, and the public through social media platforms.”

The ministry also said it has put in place necessary preventive measures and prepared for immediate response in case any suspected cases are identified in the Southeast Asian country.

Ebola is a highly contagious hemorrhagic fever that causes severe and often fatal illness in humans, the statement added, noting that the fatality rate can reach 80 to 90 percent if not treated promptly.

News.Az