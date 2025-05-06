EC to propose 17th sanctions package on Russia on Tuesday — Politico

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Commission (EC) plans "after weeks of no movement" to present a draft of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia containing new listings of people and companies, as well as tankers, on Tuesday, the European Politico edition reported citing sources, News.az reports.

"After weeks of no movement, the European Commission is expected to propose its 17th sanctions package on Russia today. Expect new listings of people and companies, plus more shadow fleet tankers – but not new sanctions for products, which would face more resistance from capitals," the publication said.

The EC introduced the 16th package of anti-Russia sanctions in late February.

News.Az