ECHR: Armenia to pay EUR 3,600 to German company

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Armenia would have to pay EUR 3,600 in compensation to the German company Scholz AG amid violation of the the applicant’s right to a fair judicial investigation, news.am reports.

The German company filed a lawsuit on March 19, 2010. Starting in 1990, the company bought scrap metal from Associates and A. Safaryan, registered in Armenia. In 2002, the German company provided a loan to Armenian partners in the amount of 100 thousand euros to be paid in January, 2003.

The Armenian company owes more than a million dollars. Moreover, the applicant company agreed to reduce the debt, so that the Armenian company was able to pay the debt in accordance with the schedule.

The German company was forced to appeal to the arbitration court, with the Armenian company filing a counter-claim. The Court of Cassation declared the complaint of the German company inadmissible. Scholz AG demanded compensation from Armenia in the amount of $1,213,824 and EUR 116,000, as well as EUR 100,000, meanwhile the ECtHR ruled that there was no connection between the complaint and the compensation claimed.

