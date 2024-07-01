Economy Ministry and International Finance Corporation mull goals set within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has held a teleconference with Jamie Fergusson, Global Director for Climate Business at the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

The meeting focused on the COP29 UN climate conference to be hosted by Azerbaijan, the "green" transition, as well as the development of entrepreneurship.The parties also discussed the goals set within the framework of COP29, collective commitments on climate finance and other potential areas of cooperation.

News.Az