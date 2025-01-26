Ederson levels with Paul Robinson for most goalkeeper assists in Premier League history
Source: YouTube
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson recorded his fifth Premier League assist during his side’s 3-1 victory against Chelsea, setting up Erling Haaland for one of the goals, News.Az citing the Tribuna.
The 31-year-old Brazilian is now tied with former Tottenham and Blackburn goalkeeper Paul Robinson for the most assists by a goalkeeper in Premier League history.
Notably, Robinson achieved this feat over 374 matches, while Ederson has reached the milestone in just 265 games.
This is the seventh assist of Ederson’s professional career, including one in the Champions League for Manchester City and another during his time with Benfica.
