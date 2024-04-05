Erdogan approves agreement on Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Turkmenistan economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has signed a decree approving an intergovernmental agreement on trade and economic cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Turkmenistan.

The three countries have agreed to develop long-term cooperation in various areas, including trade in goods and services, energy, agriculture, food and livestock, the construction sector, the production of machinery, equipment, and materials, engineering and vehicle production, chemical and textile industries, transport and logistics, the financial sector, and investment, News.Az reports citing Resmi Gazete, a Turkish state official newspaper.

Furthermore, the agreement provides for the development of long-term cooperation in the fields of medical services and technologies, pharmaceutical industry, tourism, development of small and medium-sized enterprises, computers, information and communication technologies, space sector and aerospace industry, and postal services.

The agreement was signed in December 2022 in Turkmenbashi during the first summit of the heads of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye - Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Ilham Aliyev, and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The summit focused on further developing trilateral partnerships in the economic sphere. Following the talks, Ashgabat, Baku, and Ankara signed five trilateral cooperation documents.

News.Az