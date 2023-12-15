Efforts to engage external parties in addressing South Caucasus issues could lead to significant negative consequences - Russian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The doors of the "3+3" format (Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, Russia, Türkiye, Iran) are open for Georgia as before, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin said.

"If they feel ready to participate in this format, all the other five countries, I'm sure, will welcome it," the Russian deputy minister stressed.

Galuzin said that Russia continues to actively work in this format:

"Historical and current facts indicate that no one can solve regional problems for us better than the countries of the region. Attempts to involve non-regional players in solving regional problems will end in nothing at best. In the worst case, it will result in a serious disaster on a global scale," he concluded.

News.Az