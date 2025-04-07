Egypt and France oppose any proposals for Palestinian displacement

Emmanuel Macron and Abdel Fattah Al Sisi arrive to attend the closing of the Franco-Egyptian Business Forum in Cairo on Monday. Reuters

Egypt and France emphasized their opposition to any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land and highlighted the urgent need to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They stressed that this is a crucial step toward implementing the Arab plan for recovery and reconstruction.

Ambassador Mohamed Al Shennawy, official spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, said that during a joint press conference at Al Ittihadiya Palace, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi and the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the significance of reconstructing the Gaza Strip in coordination with France, in addition to holding a conference for the reconstruction efforts in the war-torn enclave following the ceasefire deal in Gaza, News.Az reports citing Gulf Today.



He added that the two Presidents signed a joint declaration, elevating relations between Egypt and France to the level of Strategic Partnership.

Sisi and Macron also witnessed the signing ceremony of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MoUs, between the two countries.





Sisi further said he and Macron signed a joint declaration to raise Egyptian-French relations to the level of strategic partnership, which, he added, is an important step toward the promotion of joint cooperation as well as tapping new horizons.



He noted that the discussions addressed regional and international developments, foremost among them the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.



Sisi emphasised Egypt and France’s commitment to preserving Syria’s unity and territorial integrity, stressing the importance of an inclusive political process during the country's transition.

"We are firmly opposed to the displacement of populations and to any annexation of both Gaza and the West Bank," Macron said during the meeting with Sisi.

"This would be a violation of international law and a serious threat to the security of the entire region, including Israel," he said.

Macron said Hamas should have no part in governing the Gaza Strip and reiterated his support for a reconstruction plan for the war-ravaged territory endorsed by the Arab League.

"I salute here the crucial work of Egypt on this plan, which offers a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and should also pave the way for new Palestinian governance in the enclave led by the Palestinian Authority. "Hamas must have no role in this governance, and must no longer constitute a threat to Israel."

Later during the day, Macron set up a call on Gaza with US President Donald Trump, his Egyptian counterpart Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah II, the French presidency said.

"On the initiative of the president of the Republic, a call was organised today with President Trump" and the other leaders "to discuss the situation in Gaza", the Elysee palace said.

News.Az