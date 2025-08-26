Egypt deploys more troops to border as Israeli offensive pushes Palestinians south

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egypt has reinforced its military presence along the Gaza border amid growing concerns that Israel’s ongoing offensive could extend into areas of Gaza City and the north still outside its control.

The eastern border has in recent days seen increased Egyptian forces stationed there, due to concerns over the humanitarian and military consequences an Israeli invasion would have, News.Az reports, citing Arab media.

Egyptian authorities expect that military operations will force around one million Palestinians to flee Gaza City toward the southern part of the enclave, which could open the door to deliberate Israeli attempts to push civilians towards the Egyptian border.

An informed Egyptian source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that Cairo views this potential scenario as a direct threat to its national security and would cause a significant humanitarian and security burden to the Sinai area.

Reports further state that Cairo fears that Israel will exploit the chaos resulting from the war and use southern Gaza to complete its policy of forcibly displacing the Palestinian population into a temporary location, before pushing them again to the Rafah crossing.

Sources said Egypt’s move to bolster its forces along the border was an attempt to send a message that they categorically rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians into other countries and to warn against any security breaches on Egyptian territory.

