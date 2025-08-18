Egypt reaffirms support for Palestinians, pushes ceasefire efforts in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly assured his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa on Sunday that Cairo is committed to ending the war in Gaza, facilitating humanitarian aid, and firmly rejecting any Israeli plans to displace Palestinians.

The leaders met in New Alamein to discuss developments in the occupied Palestinian territories. Madbouly underscored Egypt’s “firm position” on the Palestinian cause, saying Cairo is working through international mediation with Qatar and the U.S. to secure a ceasefire and preserve Palestinian unity under the Palestinian Authority, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Mustafa stressed ongoing coordination with Egypt and Arab partners to open border crossings for humanitarian relief. He reiterated that the Palestinian state is ready to assume responsibility for Gaza under “one political system, unified laws and a single legitimate authority.”

Talks also touched on preparations for an international reconstruction conference to restore services, clear rubble, and unify Palestinian institutions once a ceasefire is reached.

Mustafa’s visit comes as Hamas and other Palestinian factions hold negotiations in Cairo on a possible truce. On Monday, he is expected to tour the Rafah crossing and humanitarian warehouses before holding a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Since October 2023, Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed more than 61,900 Palestinians, displaced hundreds of thousands, and left the enclave on the brink of famine. Israel is currently facing cases at the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice over alleged war crimes and genocide.

News.Az