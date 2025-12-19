Egypt, Russia stress importance of maintaining Gaza ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

The top diplomats of Egypt and Russia emphasized on Friday the importance of implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement and ensuring its sustainability, amid ongoing Israeli violations.

Addressing a joint press conference held in Cairo, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Egypt is exerting intensive efforts to stabilize the ceasefire and ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, emphasizing the need to implement UN Security Council Resolution 2803, as well as the need to reopen the Rafah crossing in both directions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

He also highlighted the depth of Egyptian-Russian relations across various fields, noting that he discussed with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, the strategic partnership between Cairo and Moscow and ways to increase bilateral trade.

They also discussed the situation in Sudan and efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, according to Egypt’s state-run Al-Qahera News channel.

Lavrov, for his part, said the trade exchange with Egypt has increased by more than 12% recently, affirming that the two countries share common views on many international issues.

Lavrov added that diplomatic efforts must continue to ensure the sustainability of the Gaza ceasefire, stressing the need to work toward a two-state solution and calm the situation in the West Bank, according to Al-Qahera News.

He also praised Egypt’s role and its mediation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency, in addition to what he described as Cairo’s “balanced” position on the Ukraine crisis, saying a settlement is possible “once the root causes are removed.”

Lavrov is visiting Egypt to participate in the second ministerial meeting of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum on Friday and Saturday, with the participation of more than 50 African countries, and heads of regional organizations.

