Egyptian koshary added to UNESCO's cultural heritage list

Egypt's beloved national dish, Koshary, has been officially inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity for 2025, according to a statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.

The inclusion marks the 11th item registered in Egypt's name on UNESCO's intangible heritage lists, read the statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Egyptian Minister of Culture Ahmed Fouad Hanno called it a new confirmation of the global interest in the daily life culture of Egyptians, which represents an authentic part of their identity, read the statement.

"Koshary is the first Egyptian dish to be registered," he noted, adding that the coming years are expected to witness the registration of more elements associated with social and cultural practices passed down through generations.

"This inclusion reflects the success of the concerted efforts made by the Egyptian state to document and protect its heritage," he said.

Koshary is one of the most famous and popular staple dishes in Egypt, consisting of a blend of pasta, rice, black lentils, chickpeas, and fried onions, typically topped with a tangy tomato sauce. Essential additions often include vinegar, lemon, and chili sauce.

It is widely regarded as a low-cost, high-calorie meal accessible to all segments of society.

News.Az