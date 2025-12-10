UNESCO declares India's festival Deepavali as intangible cultural heritage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Wednesday announced the inscription of India's "Deepavali," or festival of lights, on its representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The announcement was made during the ongoing 20th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee at New Delhi's historic monument Red Fort.

Welcoming the move, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the addition of Deepavali to the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list will contribute to the festival's global popularity.

Federal Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the festival's inherent character was people-centric. "Deepavali thrives through the contributions of millions of people, including potters crafting traditional diyas, artisans preparing festive decor, farmers, sweet-makers, priests, and households that uphold age-old customs," said the minister.

News.Az