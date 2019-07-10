Egyptian National Day marked in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan-Egyptian friendship is built on a solid foundation," Egyptian ambassador to Azerbaijan Adel Ibrahim said at the official reception held in Baku on the occasion of the National Day of Egypt, APA reports.

Speaking about the history of his country's independence, the ambassador noted the existence of friendly relations between Egypt and Azerbaijan.

Mr. Ambassador expressed his confidence that bilateral relations would further develop.

First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov noted that there are strong friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt and the potential of the relations is very high.

Z. Asgarov underlined that President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Egypt in 2007 contributed to the development of relations.

